1959

Carry On Nurse

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 9th, 1959

Studio

Peter Rogers Productions

Set in Haven Hospital where a certain men's ward is causing more havoc than the whole hospital put together. The formidable Matron's debut gives the patients a chill every time she walks past, with only Reckitt standing up to her. There's a colonel who is a constant nuisance, a bumbling nurse, a romance between Ted York and Nurse Denton, and Bell who wants his bunion removed straight away, so after drinking alcohol, the men decide to remove the bunion themselves!

Cast

Shirley EatonStaff Nurse Dorothy Denton
Charles HawtreyHumphrey Hinton
Hattie JacquesMatron
Bill OwenPercy 'Perc' Hickson
Terence LongdonTed York
Joan SimsStudent Nurse Stella Dawson

