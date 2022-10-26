Carry On Nurse

Set in Haven Hospital where a certain men's ward is causing more havoc than the whole hospital put together. The formidable Matron's debut gives the patients a chill every time she walks past, with only Reckitt standing up to her. There's a colonel who is a constant nuisance, a bumbling nurse, a romance between Ted York and Nurse Denton, and Bell who wants his bunion removed straight away, so after drinking alcohol, the men decide to remove the bunion themselves!
|Shirley Eaton
|Staff Nurse Dorothy Denton
|Charles Hawtrey
|Humphrey Hinton
|Hattie Jacques
|Matron
|Bill Owen
|Percy 'Perc' Hickson
|Terence Longdon
|Ted York
|Joan Sims
|Student Nurse Stella Dawson
