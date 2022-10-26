1959

Carry On Teacher

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 24th, 1959

Studio

Beaconsfield Productions

Prepare for Six of the Best as the Carry On team cause chaos in the school yard. When a well-loved headmaster decides to retire, his scheming pupils have other ideas. The cunning boys unleash a campaign of practical jokes, armed with gin, itching power and bombs! No one is safe from the classroom havoc in this Carry On starring all the regulars including the immortal Kenneth Williams, Charl

Cast

Charles HawtreyMichael Bean
Leslie PhillipsAlistair Grigg
Joan SimsSarah Allcock
Kenneth WilliamsEdwin Milton
Hattie JacquesGrace Short
Rosalind KnightFelicity Wheeler

View Full Cast >

Images