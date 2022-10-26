Carry On Teacher

Prepare for Six of the Best as the Carry On team cause chaos in the school yard. When a well-loved headmaster decides to retire, his scheming pupils have other ideas. The cunning boys unleash a campaign of practical jokes, armed with gin, itching power and bombs! No one is safe from the classroom havoc in this Carry On starring all the regulars including the immortal Kenneth Williams, Charl
|Charles Hawtrey
|Michael Bean
|Leslie Phillips
|Alistair Grigg
|Joan Sims
|Sarah Allcock
|Kenneth Williams
|Edwin Milton
|Hattie Jacques
|Grace Short
|Rosalind Knight
|Felicity Wheeler
