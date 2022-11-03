1943

Carson City Cyclone

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 1943

Studio

Not Available

When the night watchman at the bank is gunned down during a robbery, he fingers Barton as the trigger man. When the trial comes up in neighboring Carson City, Gil finds a witness named Sullivan who says that Barton was with him on the night of the murder. Gil gets Barton off, but Sullivan soon cashes a check from Gil at the bank and that raises questions. His father, Judge Phalen, starts an action against Gil, and when his father is shot dead, Gil is blamed for his murder.

Cast

Don BarryGilbert Phalen
Lynn MerrickLinda Wade
Noah BeeryJudge Phalen
Bryant WashburnDoctor Andrews
Emmett LynnTombstone Boggs (as Emmett 'Pappy' Lynn)
Stuart HamblenFrank Garrett

