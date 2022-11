Not Available

Carson City Raiders is a western film directed by Yakima Canutt in 1948. Rocky Lane (Allan Lane) wants to help Nugget Clark (Eddy Waller) save his freight line. Meanwhile, Dave Starky (Harold Goodwin) is impersonating the outlaw Fargo Jack (Steve Darrell). But why? There's a lot of confusion in Carson City in this Western about hidden identities. Who is truly behind the gang of stagecoach robbers?