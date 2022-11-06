Not Available

Chuck Taylor is a charter pilot who unknowingly smuggles cocaine for the Cartel into the U.S. Unfortunately he is captured by the feds. Ironically, so is Tony King, boss of the Cartel. The two are placed in the same cell, and a relentless battle of wills begins. King even has Taylor's family executed from behind bars. When King escapes from the prison, Taylor takes that as his cue to do likewise. He hunts down the members of the Cartel one by one, and gets vengeance for his loved ones in this ultra violent and bloody action flick.