Cartel 2045

The year is 2045, the continuing drug war has caused havoc between The United States government and Mexico. Gear Side International, a robotics engineering company loses a multi billion dollar government contract due to bad practices. On the brink of bankruptcy, they sell off their technology to the Malvado cartel on the black market. With the advanced military robotics technology in the wrong hands. The cartel uses it to their advantage; replacing their enforcers, hit men, and soldiers. The cartel eventually becomes a very powerful threat to The United States