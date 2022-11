Not Available

A full-length concert video of a 19-track show filmed at Doma Sportova, Zagreb in May 1994 when Carter were invited to perform at an anniversary party for Radio 101, the alternative local radio station. They were the first UK band to play Zagreb since the Serb-Croat conflicts began. The show features many Carter favourites interspersed with interview footage of Jim, Bob, Fruitbat and Wez.