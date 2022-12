Not Available

Enjoy 3 more hours of Classic Cartoons from the Golden Age of Animation. Cartoon characters include Casper the Friendly Ghost, Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Daffy Duck, Betty Boop, Popeye, Little Lulu, Herman & Katnip, Mighty Mouse, Superman and many more. Featuring vintage Looney Tunes, Merry Melodies, Happy Harmonies, Max Fleischer cartoons with remastered sound.