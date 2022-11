Not Available

This program collects 10 truly classic short cartoons, featuring early appearances from beloved characters like Daffy Duck, Mutt and Jeff, Molly Moo Cow, Hunky and Spunky, Mighty Mouse, and Porky Pig. Episode List: 1. Yankee Doodle Daffy 2. Molly Moo Cow And Rip Van Winkle 3. Gold Rush Daze 4. Slick Sleuths 5. You Can't Shoe A Shoefly (sic) 6. The Lost Dream 7. Confusions Of A Nutsy Spy 8. Wolf Wolf 9. Robin Hood Makes Good 10. Ding Dog Daddy