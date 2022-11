Not Available

This offbeat collection of classic, animated short films showcases some of the screen's most beloved characters, many of whom made their original appearances in print -- from comic books to cartoon strips. Featured page-to-screen characters include Superman; Popeye the Sailor Man; Do Do, the Kid from Outer Space; Little Audrey; Toonerville Trolley; Tober the 8th Man; Raggedy Ann; and Little Nemo. Appropriate for children ages 8 and older.