Thirteen creepy cartoon classics are waiting to scare you out of you wits in this haunting compilation. Actually, things that go bump in the night aren't so scary when all of your favorite cartoon heroes are involved. This stunningly restored fright fest features Casper the Friendly Ghost, Betty Boop, Popeye, Koko the Clown and more scaring and being scared in these charming animated shorts from a bygone era.