Twelve full-length, fully restored classic cartoons from legendary animators make up this fun collection. The anthology includes the works of the outlandish and colorful Tom Palmer, the genius behind Betty Boop and Little Lulu; Myron Waldman; and animation pioneer Seymour Kneitel. Cartoons include "Hawaiian Birds," "Hunky and Spunky," "A Waif's Welcome," "Molly Moo Cow," "Dancing on the Moon," "Customers Wanted," "Bold King Cole" and more.