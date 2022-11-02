Not Available

Cartoon Network: Christmas Rocks

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Cartoon Network's coolest characters celebrate the holidays in this collection of Christmas episodes. The season of giving turns chaotic as Johnny Bravo knocks Santa out; Courage the Cowardly Dog battles an evil snowman; Baboon sets out traps for Santa on I.M. Weasel's rooftop; and Dexter plots to shave Santa's beard off. The fun continues with episodes of "Ed, Edd n Eddy," "The Powerpuff Girls," "Codename: Kids Next Door" and more.

Cast

Jeff BennettJohnny Bravo / Dad / Santa Claws (voice)
Lionel G. WilsonEustace Bagge (Voice)
Thea WhiteMuriel Bagge (voice)
Marty GrabsteinCourage (Voice)
Christine CavanaughDexter (voice)
Kat CressidaDee Dee (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images