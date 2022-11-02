Cartoon Network: Christmas Rocks

The Cartoon Network's coolest characters celebrate the holidays in this collection of Christmas episodes. The season of giving turns chaotic as Johnny Bravo knocks Santa out; Courage the Cowardly Dog battles an evil snowman; Baboon sets out traps for Santa on I.M. Weasel's rooftop; and Dexter plots to shave Santa's beard off. The fun continues with episodes of "Ed, Edd n Eddy," "The Powerpuff Girls," "Codename: Kids Next Door" and more.
|Jeff Bennett
|Johnny Bravo / Dad / Santa Claws (voice)
|Lionel G. Wilson
|Eustace Bagge (Voice)
|Thea White
|Muriel Bagge (voice)
|Marty Grabstein
|Courage (Voice)
|Christine Cavanaugh
|Dexter (voice)
|Kat Cressida
|Dee Dee (voice)
