Not Available

The prince goes to the city, Milan, to meet a mysterious lady who turns out to be his niece. Travelling in a very elegant Lancia Aurelia Spider B24, a symbol of Italian design and industry in the world, and driven by the faithful Fefe, now more of a godchild than a butler, he chooses the secret enclave which is most similar to the atmospheres of the princely Rocca in Soragna: the Four Seasons Hotel.