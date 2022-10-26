Casa Amor: Exclusive for Ladies

Not Available

Beautiful, workaholic Bo-hee is a successful marketing executive at the number one toy company in Korea. Respected by her colleagues and in line for a promotion, she makes an irrevocable mistake that gets her fired from her job. Bo-hee's life further spins out of control when her husband Gang-sung leaves her soon after. Bo-hee is befriended by her neighbor Nan-hee, an amateur sex expert who runs a sex shop on the brink of bankruptcy called "Casa Amor." Nan-hee's predicament inspires Bo-hee's creativity, and using her background in children's toys, she is determined to save the shop by making its ambiance more refined and by promoting better sex toys.