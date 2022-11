Not Available

Sofia leaves the city to a provincial town. There she meets Nico and the inhabitants of Casa Caracol, an alternative hostel in the middle of the jungle. Nodding party nights and brotherhood, Sofia falls in love with Nico and joins the 'magical' village life. One night, three unknown men murder Nico. The crime reveals the petty nature of the inhabitants of the community, as they seek to blame Sofia to preserve their 'paradise'. Now she will try to save her life ...