Case of a Young Lord 3

A series of home invasions and brutal murders have struck fear into the hearts of the community lead the townspeople to request the help of Young Lord in finding out who is carrying out these terrible crimes. The appearance of a blood-stained wedding Kimono for a samurai woman makes this one of the most puzzling cases that Young Lord has ever had to solve. Exciting and tension Young Lord is like a Japanese Sherlock Holmes or television CSI as he strives to decipher the mystery and bring the guilty party to justice!