Case of a Young Lord 7: Red Crane House

All is not well in an a small fishing village not far from Edo. Mysterious goings-on are happening at Echigoya’s Red Crane Mansion, and when Young Lord comes to relax he finds no peace until he can unravel the mystery rooted in the past when a beautiful samurai princess prayed for a handsome bridegroom to take her away. When a body turns up on the riverbank it is high time for Young Lord to delve into the case, while avoiding dangerous gangsters who have taken over the town. This is the 7th case that Young Lord is called upon to solve. Leaving only the mystery of who he is and where he came from! As always, Okawa Hashizo plays the role to perfection.