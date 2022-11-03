Case of the Cold Storage Yegg

Not Available

Notorious criminal Yeggs Benedict, having just pulled a $50,000 bank robbery, hears a radio report in his hideout that Inspector Willoughby has been assigned the case. Well aware of the Inspector's uncanny ability as a sleuth, Yeggs takes off for the Himalaya Mountains of Tibet. Yeggs no sooner reaches his cave hideout than he sees Willoughby approaching on yakback- the yak sniffing the trail a la bloodhound. Trapped on a dangerous, avalanche-threatened trail, Yeggs starts an avalanche, but it engulfs him instead.