Inspector Willoughby, the famed criminologist and master of mystery, travels to India to aid a rajah whose favorite royal elephant has been abducted by an evil swami. Encouraged at the prospect of a large reward, our heroic sleuth is hot in pursuit of the princely pachyderm and his kidnapper. Willoughby discovers the thief's hideout quite accidentally when he hears an elephant's trumpet and inquires at a nearby home, "Pardon me, are there any stolen elephants in there?"