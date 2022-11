Not Available

Inspector Willoughby, seated on a camel trudging through the vast Sahara Desert, is on his way to return the fabulous Red-Eyed Ruby stolen from the forehead of an idol in the tomb of King Tut Tut Almond. His archenemy, notorious jewel thief Yeggs Benedict, who had previously stolen the jewel, follows Willoughby with only one thought in mind: repossession of the ruby.