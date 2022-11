Not Available

Radio legend Casey Kasem presents this collection featuring momentous occasions in music history. This installment follows music icon Elvis Presley, from his beginnings at Sun Records to his last days at Graceland. During this in-depth program, the King of Rock 'n' Roll's successful career and flourishing estate since his death in 1977 are explored, and Tom Jones, B.B. King, Sammy Davis Jr. and more share their thoughts.