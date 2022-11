Not Available

Radio legend Casey Kasem presents this collection featuring momentous occasions in music history. This installment delves into the mid-1960s emergence of R&B, as soul became a mainstay in American music. Performances include "I Feel Good" by James Brown, "Try a Little Tenderness" by Otis Redding, "Respect" by Aretha Franklin, "My Girl" by The Temptations, "Fingertips" by Stevie Wonder, "When a Man Loves a Woman" by Percy Sledge and more.