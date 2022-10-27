Not Available

'Cash' is a high octane heist thriller set in Cape Town, South Africa.The film revolves around an ace con artist,(Ajay Devgan) who hires a set of top notch robbers (Esha Deol, Zayed Khan, Dia Mirza and Riteish Deshmukh) to steal a set of priceless diamonds in South Africa. The group also faces a threat from underworld don (Suniel Shetty), who is after the same diamonds and also the Head of Security (Shamita Shetty). How these three groups manage to thwart each other forms the rest of the story and makes it a nonstop adventure caper.