Cash for Kenya

First time ever, this concert DVD shows the charismatic charm and timeless songs of Johnny Cash, who in 1991 performed a benefit show in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to support Rev. Jack Shaw's vision and dream of building a hospital in Kenya that would reach into the heart of suffering. Writes John Carter Cash in the liner notes: 'My father is still here in spirit and his enlightened passion endures. His wish to see the continuance of Jack's vision is coming true, in numerous ways. So as you watch this concert, and are taken in by the man's music, his charm and charisma, remember what he is singing for.' Among the rarely recorded, in the studio or live, are 'Man In White,' 'Angel Band,' 'Beautiful Life' and more.