Cash in hand

George Tompkins is tired of his impoverished life in an idyllic country village. He's desperate for some excitement. One evening he finds a strange metal box and discovers it contains not only a fortune but also a bloody history. A history that immediately spins him out of control, on the run, and into the hands of some very unpleasant characters all of whom are decidely more interested in the cash than George's welfare. Struggling to stay alive, in love and in pocket, he realises that life in a dull country village isn't such a bad way of life after all. But then again, a little extra cash wouldn't hurt...