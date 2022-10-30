Casino Hunter

Not Available

ohn, A bar owner, who is running an illegal casino behind his cafe, get's the idea to fraud the insurrance company by hiring Jonas, a hacker. Jonas get's the job to break in to the banking account of John and steal his money, so John can get the money back from the insurrance company. But because he don't want any kind of prove about his fraud, he also hires Bruce, an assassins, to kill Jonas. During his search for Jonas, Bruce finds out that he is being used by John to do his dirty works, and he don't like that. Therefore his search for Jonas turns into a hunt for John.