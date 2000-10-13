Casino Lights '99 - Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival

2000

Casino Lights '99 is a live concert performance featuring renowned contemporary jazz musicians Bob James, George Duke, Rick Braun, Boney James, Kirk Whalum, Larry Carlton, Fourplay, Kenny Garrett, Kevin Mahogany, Mark Turner, and Gabriela Anders. Shot in 1999 at the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival. Complete track list: Mind Games - Bob James Trio Old Folks - Mark Turner Wayne's Thang - Kenny Garrett Quartet Cold Duck Time - Larry Carlton Soweto - Kirk Whalum Yesterday I Had The Blues - Kevin Mahogany Always There - Rick Braun, Larry Carlton, Kenny Garrett, Boney James & Kirk Whalum All Night Long - Boney James Notorious - Rick Braun Fire of Love - Gabriela Anders Brazilian Love Affair - George Duke Four - Fourplay Westchester Lady - Fourplay, Rick Braun, Boney James & Kirk Whalum Watermelon Man - Fourplay, Rick Braun, Boney James & Kirk Whalum