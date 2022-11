Not Available

For most of the running time it's business as usual as gamblers Andy Lau and Alan Tam pull scams when they're not exposing them for casinos and incurring the wrath of a family of Japanese gangsters before Tam marries rich girl Idy Chan and Lau, as is the way with all movie hustlers, gets a busted hand, a drink problem and Rosamund Chan (so not entirely a bad shuffle there).