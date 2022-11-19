Caso Valkiria

Not Available

This documentary chronicles the assassination attempt made on Adolph Hitler on July 20, 1944 and the subsequent trial of the conspirators. Film footage is used to lay the foundation for the failed conspiracy that perpetrators hoped would bring an end to the war fueled by Nazi propaganda. Scenes of adoring crowds cheering for Hitler are included to remind the viewer that those who resisted his evil machinations were in only a small minority of military officers among the Nazi faithful.