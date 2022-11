Not Available

Everybody's favorite friendly ghost finds himself accidentally scaring away his would-be friends in this charming collection of animated classics that includes "Cage Fright," "Boo Kind to Animals" and "By the Old Mill Scream." Other featured episodes here are "Bull Fright," "Boo Scout" and "Boos and Arrows." Although he might be spooky at first, Casper's kind spirit always comes through in the end!