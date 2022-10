Not Available

Yes, indeed the island of Casparia. Uncle Kallie, Hanno, Blertsie, Solitarire, Greetje, Renier Ferreira, Gizelle and Montelle, the whole lot of them, immigrated to that island of Casparia where they started a new settlement. This crazy bunch takes you on this hilarious journey called, Broeders Ancestors that was recorded in 2009 in the Pretoria State Theatre.