Casper de Vries: Snaaks Genoeg

Recorded in 2004 at Ceasers Gauteng (now Emperor’s Palace) Snaaks Genoeg was part of Casper de Vries's tour of South Africa’s major cities, with additional trips to Namibia and England. It was the first Afrikaans show staged at the famous London Palladium on the West End, and every ticket – including standing room – was sold out in advance. The first part of Snaaks Genoegfeatures many other popular Casper characters, including the oversexed Oom Kallie Marie and retired hooker Patience April. The show is a stand-up routine in which he pokes fun at Charlize, reality TV and casinos, and highlights the differences between South Africans and Americans.