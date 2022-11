Not Available

Casper, the Friendly Ghost, who has a hard time making a friend, is in search of a friend and comes upon a young boy reading about Aladdin and his magic lamp. Casper decides he can make a pal by masquerading as the genie of the lamp. But a burglar, seeing Casper performing for the boy, steals the lamp. Casper foils the burglar, who ends up in the hands of the police, while Casper, the genie and boy all take a nap together.