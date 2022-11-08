Caspian Bride

Not Available

A short film and Azerbaijan-Germany co-production by Berlin filmmaker Veit Helmer. A lonely man searches a garbage dump for usable things. Beneath a pile of rubbish he finds a life-size shop-window mannequin. He takes it home and carefully washes and dresses it. Then he himself ready, shaves and gets on his bike with the doll for a trip through the oil fields. A group of excited children run after him. He collides with a flock of sheep and the mannequin falls into a puddle of oil and sinks. The story might have it's sad ending here, but just at this moment, the man meets the love of his life...