Not Available

Cass is the story of a middle class family in Detroit - a single father, his fifteen-year old daughter and eleven-year old son - whose lives are changed when a mysterious artist takes up residence in the abandoned building next door. From the brilliant murals of the Diego Rivera courtyard to the hollowed-eyed homes in Detroit neighborhoods, the film explores issues of passion - of what and who we long for - as well as the secrets we keep to protect ourselves and the ones we love.