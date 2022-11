Not Available

Cassandra Wilson is recognized as an unequaled vocalist, a jazz singer for a new generation. Her distinctive style and daring aesthetic have earned her wide recognition, including chart-topping albums, a Grammy and countless media accolades. In this Live recording she inspires with her trademark mix of first-rate originals and adventurous covers of other songwriters' works, this time picking material by Bob Dylan, Tom Jobim and The Monkees.