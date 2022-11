Not Available

Prolific songwriter and gospel legend Cassietta George -- a timeless artist who's penned more than 100 songs during her five-decade career -- shares the stage with Kevin Burrough Heeley, the Pentecostal Anglican Choir and the Teddy Cannon Singers in this uplifting live concert. A memorable set list of inspirational music includes "Jesus the Miracle Man" and George's biggest hit, the gospel standard "Walk Around Heaven All Day."