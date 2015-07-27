2015

Cast Party

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 27th, 2015

Studio

By Experience, Inc.

Podcast giants join forces for one night in New York City, to create the "Lollapalooza of podcasts." Featuring live stage performances by Radiolab, Invisibilia, Reply All, The Truth, Lauren Lapkus and SNL's Bobby Moynihan. Plus music by horn quartet The Westerlies, dance by Cocoon Central Dance Team, cameos by Ira Glass and Sarah Koenig, original comedy videos, and more.

Cast

Jad AbumradHimself
Robert KrulwichHimself
Ira GlassHimself
Lauren LapkusHerself
Bobby MoynihanJonathan Biting
Lily DuChina

