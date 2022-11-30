Cast - Sinfonico

Not Available

40th anniversary concert recorded live at the Teatro José Peón Contreras, Mérida, Yucatán, México 11/1/17 except "A Run In The Rain" and "Change" recorded live at the Teatro Del Estado, Mexicali, Baja California, México 10/26/16. Tracklist: Merida Nov-1-2017 The Rescue Power and Outcome Through A Stained Glass Ilusions And Tribulations El Puente Mexicali Oct-26-2016 Change A Run in The Rain Extras Making of: Behind the Scenes and Special Footage Line-up: Alfonso Vidales - Keyboards Antonio Bringas - Drums Claudio Cordero - Guitar Bobby Vidales - Vocals Lupita Acuña - Vocals Carlbs Humaran - Bass, Background Vocals Roberto Izzo - Violin