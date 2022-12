Not Available

In Kerch, in the Crimea, a minority of Italian origin who arrived there in the 1800s, struggles for their history to be recognized and told. This community of Italians in 1942 was accused of supporting the fascist regime and of collaboration with the German troops during the city’s occupation. Between 29 and 30 January, Soviet soldiers began the deportation of the Italians. The whole community was loaded onto freight trains to the icy Kazakh steppes.