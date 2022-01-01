Casting Crowns - Until the Whole World Hears

Not Available

Until the Whole World Hears... Live was recorded live at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, and released in August 31, 2010 by Reunion Records. The album was nominated for a Dove Award for Long Form Music Video of the Year at the 42nd GMA Dove Awards. In an unprecedented six-year span with nearly 4.5 million career album sales, a GRAMMY Award, an American Music Award, 23 Dove Awards and 8 chart-topping radio singles, Casting Crowns remains focused on discipleship through music. With lead singer and songwriter Mark Hall's 18 years in youth ministry, the band's message remains rooted in the student services he has led on a weekly basis since 2001, at Eagles Landing Baptist church near Atlanta.