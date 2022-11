Not Available

In an unprecedented six-year span with nearly 4.5 million career album sales, a GRAMMY Award, an American Music Award, 23 Dove Awards and 8 chart-topping radio singles, Casting Crowns remains focused on discipleship through music. With lead singer and songwriter Mark Hall's 18 years in youth ministry, the band's message remains rooted in the student services he has led on a weekly basis since 2001, at Eagles Landing Baptist church near Atlanta.