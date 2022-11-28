Not Available

As the harsh reality of Climate Change takes hold in the public imagination, the idea of nature as landscape becomes increasingly inappropriate. Landscapeis more than something to be admired in our leisure time or an artifact to be hung on an art gallery wall. It is, as everyone is surely aware, the planet we live on and includes all biological life. The deepening uncertainty surrounding humanities future now makes it impossible to contemplate the beauty of this world without grieving for all that we have lost. This loss of innocence is accompanied by an ever- present foreboding for that which the future holds. Casting Light invites the viewer to take some time to contemplate their own relationship to the moving image and to the subtle intricacies of light falling on water.