Castle Freak

A remake of the 1995 Stuart Gordon film, as well as a direct adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft stories "The Outsider" and "The Dunwich Horror". A recently blinded young girl, Rebecca, travels with her boyfriend and a group of friends to rural Albania after she inherited an age-old castle from her long-lost mother. However, upon arriving at the castle, it becomes clear that Rebecca's extended family may have kept dark, cosmic secrets locked away below their family homestead, secrets which have just been awakened by the arrival of the teenaged visitors.