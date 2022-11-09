Castle in the Sky

The orphan Sheeta inherited a mysterious crystal that links her to the mythical sky-kingdom of Laputa. With the help of resourceful Pazu and a rollicking band of sky pirates, she makes her way to the ruins of the once-great civilization. Sheeta and Pazu must outwit the evil Muska, who plans to use Laputa's science to make himself ruler of the world.
|Keiko Yokozawa
|Sheeta (voice)
|Mayumi Tanaka
|Pazu (voice)
|Minori Terada
|Muska (voice)
|Kotoe Hatsui
|Dola
|Fujio Tokita
|Uncle Pomme
|Ichirō Nagai
|Shogun Mouro
