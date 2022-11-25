Castle to Castle

Not Available

Spring 2017, in between the two rounds of the French presidential election. Pierre, a 25-year-old scholarship holder studying in a big Parisian school, lives with 75-year-old Francine, who is disabled and wheelchair-bound. Politically and socially opposed, they are perplexed and disoriented as they witness the unfolding electoral spectacle. While waiting for the results, they engage with each other, as Pierre tries to take care of Francine’s body and she attempts to heal his voiceless resentment.