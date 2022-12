Not Available

A month after Dracula’s death, Alucard tries to adjust to his loneliness, but he misses Trevor and Sypha and fears he is going insane. Meanwhile, Trevor and Sypha arrive in the small town of Lindenfeld, where a local priory sympathizes with Dracula’s cause and wish to punish those responsible for his death. Carmilla returns to her castle in Styria with Hector to reunite with her Council of Sisters. Hector is then imprisoned in her castle.