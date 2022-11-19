Castro in Winter

Not Available

After directing two documentaries on Fidel Castro in 2002 ("Comandante") and 2003 ("Looking for Fidel"), filmmaker Oliver Stone returned to interview Castro in 2009 for the first in-depth conversation since Castro had stepped down as president and recovered from colon surgery. In this new film, Castro is interviewed at home, surrounded by his family. The stimulating conversation is friendly and casual, as Castro offers his perspective on current leaders such as President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as controversial events such as the coup in Honduras, upheaval in Iran, and the collapse of the Soviet Union's effect on the Cuban economic model. Castro also reflects on some of the defining moments of his life during the last 50 years, including John F. Kennedy's assassination and the Cuban Missile Crisis.