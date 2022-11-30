Not Available

C.A.T.

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

"I'm known for my grace and my curiosity..." Designed with the rich look and moody irony of a classic 1940's Noir film, C. A. T. is a wry homage to classic movies, and a celebration of the infuriating glory of cats. An alluring and remote low-voiced woman (une chatte fatale, as it were) sings to us of her unmistakable feline nature. A shadowy upright-bass player is seen now and then, accompanying the cat's slow and confident jazz song. Sandra Boynton wrote, designed, and directed this stylish and clever short film.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images