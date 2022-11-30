Not Available

"I'm known for my grace and my curiosity..." Designed with the rich look and moody irony of a classic 1940's Noir film, C. A. T. is a wry homage to classic movies, and a celebration of the infuriating glory of cats. An alluring and remote low-voiced woman (une chatte fatale, as it were) sings to us of her unmistakable feline nature. A shadowy upright-bass player is seen now and then, accompanying the cat's slow and confident jazz song. Sandra Boynton wrote, designed, and directed this stylish and clever short film.